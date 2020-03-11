HELEN MEHLER 1935 ~ 2020 It is with profound sadness that we, the family of Margaret "Helen" Mehler, announce the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She passed away peacefully at Sunnyside/Havenview Care Home on Sunday March 1st, 2020 at the age of 84 years. Helen will be lovingly remembered by her children, Belinda (Harry) Glass, Glenda (Wayne) Sinclair, Kelly (Donna) Piwarczyk and Andrew Piwarczyk; grandchildren, Tracy, Wayne (Aimee), Christopher, Ryan (Kaitlin), Kelly (Karla), and Natasha (Cole); great-grandchildren, Cole (Amber) and Karis (Johnny); and great-great-granddaughter, Kaisley. She was predeceased by her parents, Margaret and Andrew Mehler; granddaughter, Kimberly Glass; three brothers; and two sisters. Helen will be dearly missed by her family and all who knew her. Helen will always be in our hearts. Funeral Services will take place in the Spring of 2020. Further announcements will be made at that time. Condolences may be sent to [email protected] subject heading Margaret Mehler. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to SAAMIS MEMORIAL FUNERAL CHAPEL AND CREMATORIUM, "The Chapel in the Park", Medicine Hat, Alberta. Should you wish any additional information, please telephone 1-800-317-2647.
Published in Estevan Mercury from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020