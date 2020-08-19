pic Margaret "Marie" Walter 1936 - 2020 It is with heavy hearts that the family wishes to announce that Marie Walter, late of Estevan, Sask. passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at St. Joseph's Special Care Home at the age of 83 years. Marie was born in 1936, south of Macoun, Sask. She was the second youngest daughter of Roy and Pauline McGillicky. She took her schooling at the Thorson School. On June 4, 1957, Marie married the love of her life, Charles Walter of Lampman. They lived and farmed for nine years in the Lampman district. They had two daughters, Glenda born in 1958 and Charlene born in 1962. They moved to Estevan in 1966. Marie began working at the St. Joseph's Hospital in 1968 and continued until her retirement in 2001 at the age of 65 years old. Marie loved gardening and growing flowers which she spent her day meticulously caring for them. She loved playing cards especially with her grandchildren. Marie was a huge fan of Toronto Blue Jays baseball and would never miss a game on TV. Left with precious memories are her daughters, Glenda (Barrie) Willette and Charlene (Vic) Schoff. Marie will be greatly missed by her grandchildren: Brent (Sarah Douville) Willette, Shawn Willette, Travis (Ashley Coleman) Willette, Brendon (Kendra) Schoff and Ashley Schoff; great grandchildren: Chad (Amanda Dumba Schlacter) Willette, Chelsey Willette, Savannah Willette, Ethan Willette, Jaxson Willette, Brody Schoff and Kaden Schoff. Marie will also be missed by her great great grandchildren Jayden Dumba and Baby Jackson; sister Paulette (John) Kish and numerous nieces, nephews and in-laws. Marie was predeceased by her husband Charles Walter; parents Roy and Pauline (Zimmerman) McGillicky; brothers, Roy, George and Ralph McGillicky; sisters, Irene Monteyne and Roseann (Andrew) Monteyne; niece Wendy Adderley and numerous extended family members. A private Funeral Mass was held in the Chapel of Hall Funeral Services, Estevan on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Sathiadas Antony presiding. Interment followed at Souris Valley Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers were Brent Willette, Shawn Willette, Travis Willette, Brendon Schoff, Ashley Schoff and Chad Willette. Special thanks to the Long Term Care Staff at St. Joseph's Hospital for their excellent care. The family of the later Marie Walter wish to express sincere thanks to everyone for their kindness through this difficult time. A sincere thank you to Rev. Sathiadas Antony for the beautiful Funeral Mass and to the pallbearers. Thank you to the staff of Hall Funeral Services. Friends and family wishing to make donations in Marie's memory may do so to the Alzheimer Society of Saskatchewan, 301 - 2550 12th Avenue, Regina, Sask., S4P 3X1. Hall Funeral Services in Estevan cared for Marie's family - Deb Heidinger, Funeral Director.







