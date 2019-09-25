Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Young. View Sign Obituary

Young, Margaret 1927 - 2019 After a short battle with cancer, Margaret Phyllis Young of St. Albert, AB passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at the age of 92. She will be lovingly remembered by her daughter, Tanis; grandsons: Jason (Susanna), Jarret; great grandchildren: Alisha (Brad), Daniela, Hayden, Trypton, Krymson, Devyn; and sister, Helen Ross. Margaret was predeceased by her loving husband, William; parents, Thomas and Helen "Nellie" Maxwell; brothers: Westley, James Floyd (infant) Robert, Hugh, Walter, Thomas, Harold and sisters: Bertha and Mary. Margaret lived in the Alameda and Oxbow area until 1967 then her family moved to Regina where she lived until 2010. She moved to Edmonton to be closer to her family and then moved to St. Albert in 2018. She enjoyed quilting, sewing and most of all spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held in Oxbow at a later date. To send condolences, please visit





