Marguerite Bezaire 1924 - 2020 Rita (Lafond) Bezaire passed away peacefully in her home in Estevan, Saskatchewan, surrounded by family on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at the age of 95. Rita leaves to mourn her children, Jeannette Eddolls of Prince Albert, SK, Dianne Mantei of High River, AB, Neal (Norma) Bezaire of Estevan, Maureen (John) Gillen of Golden, BC, Lillian Purdy (John Porritt) of Picton, ON, Yvonne (Brent) Harris of Okotoks, AB and Fran Bezaire (Vincenzo Reda) of Calgary, AB.; and her grandchildren: Colleen (Andrew) Potter and Cameron Eddolls, Doug, Rachelle (Blair Lawson), Jason and Shannon Mantei, Michael and Chris Bezaire, Ryan (Natasha) and Steven Gillen, Morgan Purdy and Chad Himmelspach; and ten great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband Roger Bezaire (2014); parents Romulus Lafond and Jean (Donnelly) Lafond; her sister-in-law Germain (Lozeau) Lafond; brother Remus Lafond, grandson Quintin Purdy and her sister-in law Lillian (Mazur) Sherba. Rita was born to Romulus and Jean (Donnelly) Lafond in St. Paul, Alberta. Rita began her teaching career in 1943 and kept in touch with some of her pupils for 60-plus years. Rita met Roger Bezaire in St. Paul in 1947. They were married on July 12th of 1948. After a brief time in Hearst, Ontario Rita and Roger then returned to the farm at Torquay in 1951 and farmed there until 1996. They moved into Estevan in 1993. When Rita and Roger became empty-nesters, they became snowbirds for 17 years. Sharp as a tack and a storyteller to the end, she often recalled funny and interesting anecdotes from her 95-plus years. A Celebration of Life will be planned for a later date. Those wishing to make a donation in Rita's memory may do so directly to a charity of their choice, or she would appreciate an act of kindness to a person in need. Deb Heidinger with Hall Funeral Services, Estevan is assisting Rita's family.





