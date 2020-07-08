Dorwart, Marie Jeannine "Lucienne" 1923 - 2020 In the early morning hours of Sunday, June 28, 2020 at the St. Joseph's Long Term Care facility Lucienne Dorwart drew her final breath and joined her husband Henry to dance in Heaven at the age of 96 years. Lucienne was born to Harvey and Marie Anne (Hamel) Jeanotte on the family farm near Coderre, SK. Lucienne married Henry Jacob Dorwart on December 26, 1944 at St. Boswells Lutheran Church. Mother was a Practical Nurse and worked several years at the Gravelbourg Hospital and then the Lampman Union Hospital after the family made the move from Glen Bain, SK to Lampman, SK. Mother loved riding horses and raised German Shepherd dogs, winning top awards at dog shows all over Canada. She loved the farm and handled farm machinery with ease helping during seeding, summer fallow and harvest. Her fruit cellar was always full of fruits, pickles, vegetables and jams and jellies which she prepared each year that would last into the next planting season. Mother was an excellent cook and her cabbage rolls, perogies and apple pie were the very best we've ever tasted. When Mother wasn't busy on the farm or with her animals, she was busy shopping. Above all, Mother loved spending time with her family and listening to us play music. Lucienne was predeceased by her parents Harvey and Marie Anne; husband Henry Dorwart; brothers, Jean and Gerald Jeanotte and sister Germaine Bekker; sons-in-law Ronnie Prophet and and Ryan Greer. Lucienne will be fondly remembered by her children Glory-Anne (Carriere) Prophet, Larry (Eve) Dorwart and Raymond (Glenys) Dorwart. Precious memories will be kept in the hearts of her grandchildren Warren (Lesa) Carriere, Rhonda (Bill) Paisley, Tamara Greer, Gwen (James) Gunderson, Jason (Crystal) Dorwart, Tanya (Richard) Gibson and Ravin Carriere (Todd); and her 11 great grandchildren. A Private family graveside service will be held at a later date when travel restrictions are removed. Lucienne's family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at St. Joseph's Long Term Care for the impeccable care that was given to their Mother for the past few years. Those so wishing may make donations in memory of Lucienne to St. Joseph's Hospital Foundation (designate Long Term Care). 1176 Nicholson Rd., Estevan, SK S4A 0H3. Hall Funeral Services in Estevan is caring for the Dorwart family - Deb Heidinger, Funeral Director.







