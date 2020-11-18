Marilyn Dupuis 1951 - 2020
Surrounded by the love of her family, Marilyn Dupuis passed away peacefully in her home in Bienfait, Sask. on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at the age of 69. Marilyn's memory will be forever cherished by her husband of 48 years, Ernest Dupuis; children: Lori Dupuis (Barry), Chris Dupuis (Christina) and Becky Curtis (Jay). She will also be forever loved and missed by her grandchildren: Lacey Sykes (Scott), Larissa Nichols (Ryan), Lawson Gill, Brittany Vanin, Spencer Dupuis, Riley Curtis, Zach Curtis and Kale Dupuis; precious great grandchildren: Dylan Sykes, Laken Nichols, Landon Sykes and Aubrey Nichols; sister Carolyn Madro; sisters-in-law: Donna Jardine and Debbie Paiement; brother-in-law Tom Wiggett. She was preceded in death by her parents: Lorne Sr. and Anne Jardine; Lorne (Carrie) Jardine, Darlene Jardine, Deanna Wiggett, Larry Jardine, Lavern Jardine and Raymond Jardine; brother-in-law Ted Madro. In keeping with Marilyn's wishes, there will not be a memorial service at this time. Her family will celebrate her life privately at a later time. Those wishing to make a donations in Marilyn's memory may do so directly to the Cancer Foundation of Saskatchewan (designate to the Allan Blair Cancer Centre), online at cancerfoundationsask.ca
or by mail, to: 200 - 4545 Parliament Avenue, Regina, Sask., S4W 0G3. Hall Funeral Services in Estevan is caring for the Dupuis family - Dustin Hall, Funeral Director.