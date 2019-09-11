Marilyn Joyce Pidhorny 1941 - 2019 Marilyn passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at St. Joseph's Hospital, Estevan, SK at the age of 78 years. Marilyn will be forever remembered by her family; son Parnell (Cindy Cull) and their children, Zachary and Zoe; daughter Dallas (Brent) Monroe and their children, Cooper and Tucker; sister Doreen (Gordon) Walter; sister-in-law Eileen Schoffer, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Marilyn was predeceased by her parents, George and Cora (nee Knutson) Schoffer; husband Albert Pidhorny and two brothers, Leonard Schoffer and Dwight Schoffer. The Memorial Service was held on Monday, September 2, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, Estevan, SK with Tony Almond officiating. The lunch reception was held immediately following the service at the Nicholson Centre, Estevan, SK. The private family interment will take place at a later date at Souris Valley Memorial Gardens. If friends so desire, memorial donations may be made to a charity of one's choice in memory of Marilyn. Yvonne Clark at Hall Funeral Services, Estevan assisted Marilyn's family.
Published in Estevan Mercury from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019