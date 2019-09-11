Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marilyn Pidhorny. View Sign Service Information Hall Funeral Services 1506 4th Street Estevan , SK S4A 0X6 (306)-634-8233 Obituary

Marilyn Joyce Pidhorny 1941 - 2019 Marilyn passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at St. Joseph's Hospital, Estevan, SK at the age of 78 years. Marilyn will be forever remembered by her family; son Parnell (Cindy Cull) and their children, Zachary and Zoe; daughter Dallas (Brent) Monroe and their children, Cooper and Tucker; sister Doreen (Gordon) Walter; sister-in-law Eileen Schoffer, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Marilyn was predeceased by her parents, George and Cora (nee Knutson) Schoffer; husband Albert Pidhorny and two brothers, Leonard Schoffer and Dwight Schoffer. The Memorial Service was held on Monday, September 2, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, Estevan, SK with Tony Almond officiating. The lunch reception was held immediately following the service at the Nicholson Centre, Estevan, SK. The private family interment will take place at a later date at Souris Valley Memorial Gardens. If friends so desire, memorial donations may be made to a charity of one's choice in memory of Marilyn. Yvonne Clark at Hall Funeral Services, Estevan assisted Marilyn's family.





Marilyn passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at St. Joseph's Hospital, Estevan, SK at the age of 78 years. Marilyn will be forever remembered by her family; son Parnell (Cindy Cull) and their children, Zachary and Zoe; daughter Dallas (Brent) Monroe and their children, Cooper and Tucker; sister Doreen (Gordon) Walter; sister-in-law Eileen Schoffer, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Marilyn was predeceased by her parents, George and Cora (nee Knutson) Schoffer; husband Albert Pidhorny and two brothers, Leonard Schoffer and Dwight Schoffer. The Memorial Service was held on Monday, September 2, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, Estevan, SK with Tony Almond officiating. The lunch reception was held immediately following the service at the Nicholson Centre, Estevan, SK. The private family interment will take place at a later date at Souris Valley Memorial Gardens. If friends so desire, memorial donations may be made to a charity of one's choice in memory of Marilyn. Yvonne Clark at Hall Funeral Services, Estevan assisted Marilyn's family. Published in Estevan Mercury from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Estevan Mercury Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close