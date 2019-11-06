Marjorie R. Cantlon 1937 - 2019 Marjorie passed away peacefully on Monday, October 28, 2019 at St. Joseph's Long Term Care, Estevan, SK at the age of 82 years. Marj will be lovingly remembered by her husband William C. Cantlon "Carroll"; daughter Carol Lynne (Lawrence) (grandchildren; Sean and Keely); daughter Lisa (Arlon) and nephew Lyle Wetsch. Marj was predeceased by her parents Joseph and Cecelia Wetsch, brother and sister-in-law Maurice (Bernice) Wetsch, and niece Sharon. The Celebration of Life for Marj will be held at a later date. If friends so desire, memorial donations may be made to the St. Joseph's Hospital Foundation, 1176 Nicholson Road, Estevan, Sask. S4A 0H3. Yvonne Clark at Hall Funeral Services, Estevan is assisting Marjorie's family.
Published in Estevan Mercury from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019