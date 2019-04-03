Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marta Rucks. View Sign

Marta Rucks 1926 - 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Marta Rucks (nee Wittin) at the Estevan Regional Nursing Home on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at the age of 92 years. Marta was predeceased by her husband Ewald in 2019 and two children, Garwin in 1961 and Doren in 2007. Marta was also predeceased by her four sisters, Emmy, Meta, Freda and Herta as well as her parents, Arnold and Bertha Wittin in Germany. Marta is survived by her children and their families: Reita MacDonald of Saskatoon, SK and her children, Patrick and Michael; Edwin (Sheri) of Frobisher, SK and their children, Emily (Andrew) and their daughter Hazel, Aaron and his daughter Bly, and Laura; Dieter (Marlene) of Frobisher, SK and their children, Cory (Tia) and their sons, Harbyn, Fentyn and Kamdyn, Devin (Lauren) and their children Dominic and Naomi; and Dustin (Ashley). She will also be missed by her sister Lenchen in Germany; a special niece Gisela Hammermeister of Winnipeg, MB as well as a special Godson and nephew Harold Weiss in Winnipeg, MB. Marta grew up as the youngest of 6 daughters in the eastern part of Germany. Towards the end of the war, at the age of 18, she travelled along with her young nephew aged 12 to the western part of Germany where her oldest sister lived and planned to stay with her. There she met Ewald and they were married in 1947, a life they shared together for almost 72 years. In 1948, a son was born and together the family embarked on a life changing journey to Canada where they homesteaded and farmed south of Frobisher. They were long standing members of St John's Lutheran Church in Frobisher until moving to Estevan. Later years when Marta and her husband Ewald moved to a condo in Estevan, she continued her passion for growing flowers, welcoming others into her home with fresh baking, playing her organ and sewing. She was a member of St Peter's Lutheran Church when her and Ewald moved to Estevan. The family is grateful to the nurses and caregiver staff at the Estevan Regional Nursing Home for their tremendous care for Mom during her short time there. The Funeral Service was held on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Estevan, SK with Rev. Jason Schultz officiating. The lunch reception was held following the service in the church auditorium. Interment will take place at a later date. If friends so desire memorial donations may be made to the charity of one's choice in memory of Marta. Yvonne Clark at Hall Funeral Services, Estevan assisted Marta's family.





It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Marta Rucks (nee Wittin) at the Estevan Regional Nursing Home on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at the age of 92 years. Marta was predeceased by her husband Ewald in 2019 and two children, Garwin in 1961 and Doren in 2007. Marta was also predeceased by her four sisters, Emmy, Meta, Freda and Herta as well as her parents, Arnold and Bertha Wittin in Germany. Marta is survived by her children and their families: Reita MacDonald of Saskatoon, SK and her children, Patrick and Michael; Edwin (Sheri) of Frobisher, SK and their children, Emily (Andrew) and their daughter Hazel, Aaron and his daughter Bly, and Laura; Dieter (Marlene) of Frobisher, SK and their children, Cory (Tia) and their sons, Harbyn, Fentyn and Kamdyn, Devin (Lauren) and their children Dominic and Naomi; and Dustin (Ashley). She will also be missed by her sister Lenchen in Germany; a special niece Gisela Hammermeister of Winnipeg, MB as well as a special Godson and nephew Harold Weiss in Winnipeg, MB. Marta grew up as the youngest of 6 daughters in the eastern part of Germany. Towards the end of the war, at the age of 18, she travelled along with her young nephew aged 12 to the western part of Germany where her oldest sister lived and planned to stay with her. There she met Ewald and they were married in 1947, a life they shared together for almost 72 years. In 1948, a son was born and together the family embarked on a life changing journey to Canada where they homesteaded and farmed south of Frobisher. They were long standing members of St John's Lutheran Church in Frobisher until moving to Estevan. Later years when Marta and her husband Ewald moved to a condo in Estevan, she continued her passion for growing flowers, welcoming others into her home with fresh baking, playing her organ and sewing. She was a member of St Peter's Lutheran Church when her and Ewald moved to Estevan. The family is grateful to the nurses and caregiver staff at the Estevan Regional Nursing Home for their tremendous care for Mom during her short time there. The Funeral Service was held on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Estevan, SK with Rev. Jason Schultz officiating. The lunch reception was held following the service in the church auditorium. Interment will take place at a later date. If friends so desire memorial donations may be made to the charity of one's choice in memory of Marta. Yvonne Clark at Hall Funeral Services, Estevan assisted Marta's family. Funeral Home Hall Funeral Services

1506 4th Street

Estevan , SK S4A 0X6

(306) 634-8233 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Estevan Mercury from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Estevan Mercury Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close