Shauf, Marvin 1951 - 2020 Marvin passed late on the night of Monday, March 30, 2020 at the age of 68 years. He had fought valiantly and stoically with cancer for over 6 years and lived and worked every day that he could while doing so. Marvin was predeceased by his mother Loris and father Ivan; his father- in- law Matthias Wanner and mother- in -law Jeanne; brother- in- law Barry Larsen; sister- in -law Linda Shauf; brother- in- law Bernard Wanner. Marvin will be remembered in reverence as he is survived by his wife of 44 years, Colette; his children Steven (Chrissy), Aaron (Aida), and Brenden (Karen); grandchildren Chance, Lakyn, Ceanna, Kiera, Kruz, Semiah, Kasia and Adelie; brothers, Dale, Gerald (Florence), Brian (Carol), and Murray; sister Jo Ann; brothers-in-law Mike Wanner (Marlene), Patrick Wanner (Lydia), Greg Wanner; sisters-in-law Ramona Timar (Alvin); Geralynne Mitschke (Al), Jacqueline Trombley (Brian); as well as many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, other relatives and a long list of friends and neighbours. Marvin grew up in Macoun, moved with his family to Kincaid in his teenage years, but came back and bought is own farm in 1970 near Stoughton. While visiting his oldest brother in Torquay, he met the neighbor girl over the fence, and in 1975, he and Colette Wanner were married. The first of his boys, Steven, was born in 1977, Aaron came in 1979 and Brenden in 1981. Marvin has farmed every year since buying his farm. He was lucky enough to continue operations with Steven and Brenden right up until the end. He had every intention of participating in the coming crop year to the extent that he could. Marvin also enjoyed a long career, primarily with the Saskatchewan Wheat Pool, Canadian Federation of Agriculture, and Agriculture Producers Association of Saskatchewan, and was elected to leadership positions involved in the guidance of Saskatchewan and Canadian Agriculture policy. Marvin enjoyed farming, his grandchildren, arguing, coffee and ice cream. He greatly enjoyed the company of his family, friends and neighbours. He will be remembered as a man who worked hard, loved his family, and was a great friend to many. On behalf of Marvin, his family would like to express their gratitude to his Medical Staff at the Allan Blair Cancer Institute, with special thanks to Dr. Llewellyn-Williams, and Sharon in Regina; as well as the Medical Staff in Estevan, with special thanks to the chemo nurses. He considered many of them friends. Flowers are graciously declined. Donations in Marvin's memory can be made to the Cancer Foundation of Saskatchewan (designate Allan Blair Cancer Centre) or St. Joseph's Hospital Foundation in Estevan. A celebration of life will be organized at a later date. Deb Heidinger with Hall Funeral Services, Estevan is assisting Marvin's family.





