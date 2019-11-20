Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Irene Lafrentz. View Sign Service Information Hall Funeral Services 1506 4th Street Estevan , SK S4A 0X6 (306)-634-8233 Obituary

Mary Irene Lafrentz 1931 - 2019 Mary Lafrentz, late of Estevan, SK passed away at the Estevan Regional Nursing Home Sunday, November 10, 2019 at the age of 88 years. Mary is survived by her family, son Allan Lafrentz and his daughter Amber (Jon) Treloar and their children Camden and Cedar and daughter Brittney (Trevor) St. John and their children Thea and Ayton; son Garry (Kathy) Lafrentz and their daughter Karla (Derek) Forrester and their son Jenson, daughter Kellie (Arash) Ashou and their son Oliver and son Justin; son Darcy (Carrie) Lisafeld and daughter Dessiray (Spencer) Wade and their children Blair and Eli and son Dylan; brother Raymond Lisafeld and sister-in-law Olga Lafrentz as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Mary was predeceased by her parents, Peter and Sybilla Lisafeld; husband Elmer Lafrentz; daughter Linda (Roland) Morine; daughter-in-law Gail Lafrentz and sister Lorraine. Visitation was held at the Chapel of Hall Funeral Services, Estevan Wednesday, November 13, 2019 from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Funeral Service was held at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Estevan on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Randy Kleemola presiding. Interment followed at Souris Valley Memorial Gardens. A time of lunch and fellowship at St. Peter's Lutheran Church followed the interment. Those so wishing may make memorial donations to the New Estevan Regional Nursing Home 1201- 2nd Street, Estevan, SK S4A 0M1. Deb Heidinger with Hall Funeral Services, Estevan assisted Mary's family.





