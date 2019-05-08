Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Klarholm. View Sign Service Information Hall Funeral Services 1506 4th Street Estevan , SK S4A 0X6 (306)-634-8233 Obituary

Mary Klarholm 1932 - 2019 Mary was born on February 9, 1932 at Blueberry Mountain, Alberta and passed away suddenly at St. Joseph's Hospital, Estevan, Saskatchewan on April 15, 2019 at the age of 87. She was recently predeceased by her loving husband Ken Klarholm. In 1954, at Spirit River, Alberta, she married Walter Sopko and they had three children. After Walter's very sudden passing, Mary re-married to Ken in 1965 and the new family relocated to the Klarholm farm north of Macoun. There they raised her three young children, who attended Macoun Elementary School, the Estevan Comprehensive High School, and then went on to pursue their careers. Mary is survived by her three children: Larry & Marie Sopko, Victoria & Brian Miller and Shirley & Steven Peterson, as well as her grandchildren Kyle, Kurtis, Krista, Aaron and Regan, and her great grandchildren. In Alberta, she is survived by her sister, Helen & John Bogdanek - their sons Dan and Alvin & Cheryl Bogdanek; her brother, Nick & Helen Konashuck - their children Loretta and Karl. On Ken's side of the family, she is survived by her in-laws Betty & Don Penstock - their children Jason, Byron and Penny, Loretta & Stewart Elford - their daughter Juanita, Gordon Klarholm - his children Beverly, Leona, Barbara & Eric, Marina Laland - her children Kathy Ann, Toni and Tor Henning, Mildred Wreggitt - her children Linda, Evelyn, Donna and David, Milton Wheler - his children Laura, Robert, Marcie & Trevor, as well as her brother-in-law Babe Klarholm, his wife Margaret and their children Darren, Kim, Susan and Debbie. She was predeceased by her parents, Andrew & Eva Konashuk; her sister and brother-in-law, Anne & Steve Slyzak; her brother Bill Konashuk; her brother and sister-in-law, Tim & Agnes Konashuk; her brother Alex Konashuk; her sister-in-law Lorraine Wheler, and her parents-in-law, Henning and Borghild Klarholm. After moving to the Klarholm farm, Mary and Ken enjoyed farming and ranching for 40 years before moving to their retirement home in Estevan. Mary had a passion for gardening, sewing, dancing and socializing. Mary will be sadly missed by her family and friends. May she rest in peace. The Funeral Service was held on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, Estevan, with Rev. Lori James officiating. Immediately following the service, a time of fellowship and refreshments was held in the church Social Hall, after which interment took place at Souris Valley Memorial Gardens. Those wishing to make donations in Mary's memory may do so directly to Trinity Lutheran Church, 738 - 2nd Street, Estevan, Sask., S4A 2B3. Dustin Hall with Hall Funeral Services, Estevan assisted Mary's family. Thank You The family would like to thank the care staff at St. Joseph's Hospital. Special thanks is extended to Rev. Lori James for her compassion and guidance, organist Wilma Mantei and the choir for the beautiful music, the ladies that prepared the lunch, as well as Hall Funeral Services.





