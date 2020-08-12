1/1
Maurice Isadore Dube
04/30/1940 - 08/01/2020
Maurice Isadore Dube, age 80 years, passed away on August 1, 2020 at the Peter Lougheed Centre in Calgary, AB with family by his side. Maurice was born on April 30, 1940 in Lampman, SK. to Ziphere and Harriet (Wismer) Dube. Maurice grew up in Lampman and attended school at St. Joseph's Academy in Forget, SK, then Wilberforce School closer to home, until grade 8 when he was needed to help out on the farm. He moved to Alberta in 1961, where he worked at numerous farm jobs and drove gravel truck for a few years. Maurice met the love of his life Helen McMaster in 1969 and married June 29, 1974 in Drumheller. Maurice and Helen moved to the Dalum area south of Drumheller from Calgary in 1976, where they lived for many years before moving into town. He was a member of the Dalum Fire Department for a number of years. Maurice was predeceased by his parents, Ziph and Harriet; and nephew Nolan Dube.Maurice is survived by his wife of 46 years, Helen of Drumheller; two daughters Wendy Oliver of Edmonton and Angela (Kerry) Booth of Drumheller, one son Robert Dube of Rowley, AB, his brothers and sister, Rosemarie of Regina, SK, Leslie (Shirley) of Lampman, SK, Dennis (Diane) of Cold Lake, AB, Murray (Marg) of Medicine Hat, AB, Alvin (Mary) of Regina, SK, his grandchildren, Devon, Cody, Nasya, Samantha, Stephanie (Justin), Tamara, Tayten, Adam (Amber), Randy, Toni, and Hunter, his great grandchildren, Austyn, Sean, Karleigh, Maci-Lynn, Star, Tatum, Kylie, Kayden, Lucas, Serenity, Emma, and Liam, as well as numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and their families. Due to Covid restrictions a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made to S.T.A.R.S. Courtney-Winter's Funeral Homes are in care of the arrangements.



Published in Estevan Mercury from Aug. 12 to Aug. 14, 2020.
