Antoniuk, Michael 1930- 2019 Michael Antoniuk, late of Lampman, SK passed away peacefully at the Lampman Community Health Centre on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at the age of 89 years. Michael was predeceased by his parents, Steve and Ann Antoniuk; wife Helen (nee Hitchen); daughters, Mary Ellen and Michelle; as well as his step brother Frank Konopaki (Barb) and a sister in infancy. Michael will be dearly missed by his son Steve Antoniuk and grandchildren, Kelly Kraus and Brian Kraus. In keeping with Michael's wishes, cremation has taken place and an Interment will take place at the Bienfait Cemetery, Bienfait, SK at a later date. Deb Heidinger with Hall Funeral Services, Estevan is assisting the Antoniuk family.
Published in Estevan Mercury from May 15 to May 16, 2019