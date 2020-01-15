Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael "Kelly" Avery. View Sign Service Information Hall Funeral Services 1506 4th Street Estevan , SK S4A 0X6 (306)-634-8233 Obituary

Michael "Kelly" Avery 1957 - 2020 Kelly Avery late of Estevan, SK passed away suddenly on Monday, January 6, 2020 at St. Joseph's Hospital in Estevan at the age of 62 years. Kelly was predeceased by his grandparents, Percy and Pauline (Kellington) Avery, Albert and Rose Spicer and Rita Spicer; as well as his parents-in-law Gordon and Angie (Kozlowski) Knight. Kelly will be deeply missed by his loving wife Arlette (Knight) Avery and their sons, Talon Avery of Estevan, SK and Master Corporal Barrett Avery of Brandon, MB. Precious memories will remain with his parents, Walter and Doreen Avery; sisters Janet Keating and Glenda (Michael) Seipp and brothers-in-law, Clayton (Barb) and Wayde (Veronica); as well as numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. A Celebration of Kelly's life was held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Paul's United Church, Estevan, SK with Sandy Dalziel officiating. A time of lunch and fellowship took place in the fellowship hall immediately after the service. Interment followed at Souris Valley Memorial Gardens. Deb Heidinger with Hall Funeral Services, Estevan assisted the Avery family. Thank you Thank you to our many friends and family members for your gifts of food and flowers. Your kindness means so much to us. Thank you also to all those who dropped by to offer a hug and words of love and encouragement.





