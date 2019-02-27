Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mike Anderson. View Sign

Mike Anderson 1931 - 2019 Mike passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at the Estevan Regional Nursing Home, Estevan, SK at the age of 88 years. Mike will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 54 years Lillian "Ginger"; daughter Virginia "Connie" (Rob) Brick and their sons, Jeremy and Cameron; daughter Peggy Anderson and her daughter Kaitlyn Kovh; brother Joe Marchewka as well as Lillian's family. Mike was predeceased by his parents Anthony and Tina Marchewka and brother and sister in law Walter (Mary) Marchewka. The Memorial Service will take place on Friday, March 1, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at St. Giles Anglican Church with The Venerable Wilma Woods presiding with the lunch to follow in the church basement. Interment will take place at a later date. If friends so desire, memorial donations may be made to the New Estevan Regional Nursing Home Committee Inc., 1201 2nd Street, Estevan, SK, S4A 0M1 or to St. Joseph's Hospital Foundation (Long Term Care), 1176 Nicholson Road, Estevan, Sask., S4A 0H3. Yvonne Clark at Hall Funeral Services, Estevan, is assisting Mike's family.





1506 4th Street

Estevan , SK S4A 0X6

(306) 634-8233 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Estevan Mercury from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2019

