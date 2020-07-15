Kondrat, Myrna 1952-2020 It is with profound and deep sadness that we announce the passing of Myrna Lynn Kondrat (Hannah) on the morning of July 3rd, 2020 in Saskatoon at the age of 68. She will be lovingly remembered by her father Lorne Hannah; her daughter Kristin; her son Scott and his partner Devon, his children Carson and Natalie; her son Jarrett and his wife Madeline, and their children Emersyn and Brielle. Myrna was predeceased by her mother, Gladys Hannah in the fall of 2013. Myrna was born in Oxbow on April 23, 1952 to Gladys and Lorne Hannah. She was raised in Estevan and attended the University of Regina where she obtained her Teacher's Diploma. As her career progressed, she moved to Tofield, Alberta where her first son Scott was born. Not long after his birth, Myrna's sole focus became being a Mom which fast became her greatest source of joy. Myrna raised her children with immense love in Yorkton before moving to Saskatoon in 2016. Myrna answered every phone call, came up with all the solutions, and most notably, put her children and grandchildren ahead of everyone, including herself. We will forever love and remember Mom. A Celebration of Myrna's Life will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, July 13th in the chapel of Hall Funeral Services in Estevan. Interment will follow at Souris Valley Memorial Gardens. Due to the Covid-19 situation, space will be limited. Please RSVP with Hall Funeral Services to ensure space is available. If friends and family so desire, donations may be made to the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption Canada in lieu of flowers. Cremation Arrangements entrusted to Prairie View Crematorium in Saskatoon and Funeral Arrangements entrusted to Hall Funeral Services in Estevan (306-634-8233)







