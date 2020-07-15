1/1
Myrna Kondrat
04/23/1952 - 07/03/2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Myrna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kondrat, Myrna 1952-2020 It is with profound and deep sadness that we announce the passing of Myrna Lynn Kondrat (Hannah) on the morning of July 3rd, 2020 in Saskatoon at the age of 68. She will be lovingly remembered by her father Lorne Hannah; her daughter Kristin; her son Scott and his partner Devon, his children Carson and Natalie; her son Jarrett and his wife Madeline, and their children Emersyn and Brielle. Myrna was predeceased by her mother, Gladys Hannah in the fall of 2013. Myrna was born in Oxbow on April 23, 1952 to Gladys and Lorne Hannah. She was raised in Estevan and attended the University of Regina where she obtained her Teacher's Diploma. As her career progressed, she moved to Tofield, Alberta where her first son Scott was born. Not long after his birth, Myrna's sole focus became being a Mom which fast became her greatest source of joy. Myrna raised her children with immense love in Yorkton before moving to Saskatoon in 2016. Myrna answered every phone call, came up with all the solutions, and most notably, put her children and grandchildren ahead of everyone, including herself. We will forever love and remember Mom. A Celebration of Myrna's Life will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, July 13th in the chapel of Hall Funeral Services in Estevan. Interment will follow at Souris Valley Memorial Gardens. Due to the Covid-19 situation, space will be limited. Please RSVP with Hall Funeral Services to ensure space is available. If friends and family so desire, donations may be made to the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption Canada in lieu of flowers. Cremation Arrangements entrusted to Prairie View Crematorium in Saskatoon and Funeral Arrangements entrusted to Hall Funeral Services in Estevan (306-634-8233)



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Estevan Mercury from Jul. 15 to Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hall Funeral Services
1506 4th Street
Estevan, SK S4A 0X6
(306) 634-8233
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved