Neil Himmelspack 1944 - 2019 Surrounded by the love of his family, Neil passed away peacefully on Monday, May 13, 2019 at St. Joseph's Long Term Care, Estevan, SK at the age of 74 years. Neil will be lovingly remembered by his family, daughter Carla Smith and her sons, Ryan and Brandon; son Bruce (Deanna) and their children, Ethan and Faith and his special friend Virginia Wheeler. Neil was predeceased by his wife Jean and parents, Joseph and Annie. The Celebration of Life took place on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the Chapel at Hall Funeral Services with Marian Huber officiating. A private family interment will take place at a later date. If friends so desire please donate to the St. Joseph's Hospital Foundation, which held a special place in Neil's heart, 1176 Nicholson Road, Estevan, Sask., S4A 0H3. Thank you We would like to express a heart filled thank you for the hugs, visits, chats, food, flowers, and cards during our Dad's passing. Special thanks to Dr. Krickan, the nurses and staff at St. Josephs Long Term Care and the Estevan Regional Nursing Home. Your kindness and support made this sad chapter of our lives easier. Yvonne Clark at Hall Funeral Services, Estevan assisted Neil's family.
Published in Estevan Mercury from May 29 to May 30, 2019