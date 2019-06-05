Nikki Dyan Sopp 1974 - 2019 It is with heavy hearts the family of Nikki Dyan (Hirsch) Sopp announces her passing on May 23, 2019 at the Regina General Hospital, Regina, Sask. at the age of 45. Nikki will be missed and loved always. Nikki was born in Estevan on February 15, 1974 to Linda (nee McGillivary) and Donald Hirsch. Nikki was born at St. Joseph's hospital in Estevan, Sask. but lived on the farm near Willmar, Sask. for the first 8 years of her life. She loved the farm and the outdoors. Her mom often had to go out looking for her around the farm, sometimes finding her with the horses, hiding in an old tractor tire or playing with the other animals. In 2001, while living in the Storthoaks area, Nikki gave birth to a beautiful daughter named Katie Mae. She moved back to Estevan a while later, and in 2003, gave birth to a sweet boy named Andrew Donald Cory. Nikki loved to bake and cook delicious meals for her 2 children. Left to cherish Nikki's memory are her 2 children, Katie Mae Hirsch and Andrew Donald Cory Glydon; her mother Linda Mae (William) Scott; sister Sally (Justin) Young and their family (Madison, Brittney and Nicholas); brother Christopher Hirsch and family (Destinee, Taya and their mother Michele), as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Nikki was predeceased by her father Donald Dean Hirsch; grandmothers, Marian Woolsey and Vera Fichter; and grandfathers, Duane Woolsey, Dean Hirsch and Raymond McGillivary. A Celebration of Nikki's Life was held on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Hall Funeral Services, Estevan with Marian Huber officiating. Deb Heidinger with Hall Funeral Services, Estevan is assisting Nikki's family.
Published in Estevan Mercury from June 5 to June 6, 2019