1/1
Nikola "Nick" Zahorodin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nikola's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nikola "Nick" Zahorodin 1935 - 2020 Nick passed away peacefully on Monday, September 28, 2020 at St. Joseph's Hospital, Estevan, SK at the age of 84 years. Nick will be lovingly remembered by his 2 daughters, Laura Bergdahl and Nicole Zahorodin and their families; sisters, Ana Djurdjevic, Nada Smitran and Marica Gvozden; brother Teodor Zahorodni as well as numerous family members. Nick was predeceased by his parents, Mihajlo and Katarina Zahorodni and brother, Ivan Zahorodni. It was Nick's wish for his family to get together privately on his acreage to celebrate his life, sharing memories and laughter with each other. If friends so desire, memorial donations may be made to the Estevan Salvation Army Food Bank, PO Box 447, Estevan, SK S4A 2A4 in memory of Nick. Hall Funeral Services in Estevan is caring for Nick's family - Yvonne Clark, Funeral Director.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Estevan Mercury from Oct. 7 to Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hall Funeral Services
1506 4th Street
Estevan, SK S4A 0X6
(306) 634-8233
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved