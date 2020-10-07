Nikola "Nick" Zahorodin 1935 - 2020 Nick passed away peacefully on Monday, September 28, 2020 at St. Joseph's Hospital, Estevan, SK at the age of 84 years. Nick will be lovingly remembered by his 2 daughters, Laura Bergdahl and Nicole Zahorodin and their families; sisters, Ana Djurdjevic, Nada Smitran and Marica Gvozden; brother Teodor Zahorodni as well as numerous family members. Nick was predeceased by his parents, Mihajlo and Katarina Zahorodni and brother, Ivan Zahorodni. It was Nick's wish for his family to get together privately on his acreage to celebrate his life, sharing memories and laughter with each other. If friends so desire, memorial donations may be made to the Estevan Salvation Army Food Bank, PO Box 447, Estevan, SK S4A 2A4 in memory of Nick. Hall Funeral Services in Estevan is caring for Nick's family - Yvonne Clark, Funeral Director.







