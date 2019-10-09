Ross, Nora Caroline 1923 - 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our dear Mother, Nora Caroline (Hildahl) Ross, late of Regina, SK and formerly of Estevan, SK at the Pasqua Hospital, Regina, SK on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at the age of 95 years. Nora was predeceased by her parents, Edwin and Julia Hildahl; her loving husband Harvey; four brothers; three sisters; Jessie and Ivan Ross and several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law. Nora is survived by her son Dale of Calgary, AB and daughter Heather of Regina, SK; sister-in-law Susie Ross and several nieces and nephews. Nora was born and raised in Estevan, SK and attended Snaasen Church, View Hill School and Regina Normal School. Nora enjoyed being a teacher, book keeper for Ross Motor Service, homemaker, gardener, traveler, bowler, dancer and volunteer. Nora was a member of the Estevan Trinity Lutheran Church and choir, as well as a member of the Northwest Chorus in Crosby, N.D. Thank you to Wintergreene Estates in Regina, where Nora resided from 2013-2017 and Parkside Extendicare where she lived from 2017-2019. Sincere thanks to the doctors, nurses and staff of Unit 4A, Pasqua Hospital for their kind and compassionate care of our mother. Thanks for the life of our mother, Nora Caroline Ross. In lieu of flowers, those so wishing may make donations in memory of Nora to a charity of your choosing. A Funeral Service was held on Thursday, October 3, 2019 - 2:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Hall Funeral Services, Estevan with Pastor Lori James presiding. Coffee and dainties were provided following the service. Interment took place at Souris Valley Memorial Gardens, Estevan, SK. Deb Heidinger with Hall Funeral Services, Estevan is assisting Nora's family. Thank you Sincere thanks to Pastor Jeff Tank, Rev. Lori James, organist Susan Moser and Hall Funeral Services
Published in Estevan Mercury from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019