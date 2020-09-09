Olga Madeline Kingdon 1934 - 2020 With heavy hearts the family wishes to announce that Olga Kingdon, late of Lampman, SK and formerly of Bienfait, SK passed away at the Lampman Community Health Centre on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at the age of 85 years. Olga will be greatly missed by her sons, Miles (Kathryn Anne) Kingdon and their daughters, Shannon Kingdon and Emily Kingdon (Jacob Cable) and George Kingdon. Precious memories will remain with Olga's seven great grandchildren and her sister Jean (Mel) Tompkins. Olga was predeceased by her parents, George and Mary Moskaluk; husband Stanley Kingdon; sisters, Annie (Steve) Ciepliski, Ethyl (Mike) Chymycz, Mary (Carl) Orabko, Barbara (Alex) Fahlman, Irene (John) Lucky, Stella (Mike) Romanack and Victoria (Marion) Rohatyn and grandchildren Jesse, Adam and Riley Kingdon. A public Graveside Service was held on Friday, September 4, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Bienfait Cemetery, Bienfait, SK with the Venerable Wilma Woods presiding. Those so wishing may make donations in memory of Olga to a charity of choice. Hall Funeral Services, in Estevan is caring for the Kingdon family - Deb Heidinger, Funeral Director.







