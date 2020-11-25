1/1
Olive Irene Mainprize
1950 - 2020
Olive Irene Mainprize 1950 - 2020 Miss Olive Mainprize of Alameda passed away peacefully at the Pasqua Hospital, Regina, SK. on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at the age of 70. A celebration of Olive's life will be held at a later date. The interment will take place at the Dalesboro Cemetery. Donations in memory of Olive can be directed to the Oxbow Health Care Auxiliary, Box 268, Oxbow, SK. S0C 2B0 or the Alameda Public Library, Alameda, SK. S0C 0A0. To send messages of condolence to the family, please visit: www.redpathfuneralhome.com Arrangements in care of Redpath Funeral Home, Oxbow, SK. (306) 483-2401. Neil Redpath and Kurt Ardron - Funeral Directors.



Published in Estevan Mercury from Nov. 25 to Dec. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
