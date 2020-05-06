Otillia (Fichter) Gervais passed away at St. Joseph's Hospital, Estevan, SK on March 28, 2020 at the age of 93 years. Due to the Covid 19 pandemic, her family was unable to be by her side but visited her window daily while speaking to her on the phone. She sent hugs to her family by crossing her arms and threw kisses to them at each visit. Otillia was born in the Estevan district at Sec. 32, Tp 3, Rge 7, W2nd, Saskatchewan. She attended Albany School about 1.5 miles from home. In the summer they walked to school and in the winter they went by horse and sleigh. At 15 years old she worked for George Simpson as a hired girl milking cows, feeding pigs, gathering eggs, washing clothes, and doing house work while going to school. She earned $5.00/month, which she took home to her parents. She then worked for one year at Elmer Chapman's IGA just prior to marrying the love of her life, Edward Gervais in October of 1949. Edward and Otillia farmed in the Hitchcock area and Otillia drove the grain truck for Edward taking Gary, Dwayne and Darryl with her. They had dinners in the field on a blanket and at night she had to leave boys in the house while she went out and milked the cows. In 1963, Edward and Otillia moved to Estevan and Edward worked for the City of Estevan until 1964 when he lost half his foot in a sand spreader. Mom raised seven children and had as many as five or six roomers and borders to help make ends meet while dad was in the hospital and recuperating.Edward and Otillia purchased a small convenience store, Avenue News, where mom worked for three or four years, until they sold it on October 31, 1971. In November, 1971 mom began working in dietary at St. Joseph's Hospital, where she worked for the next five years. After Edward passed away, O|tillia stayed in her house for a few years, then moved to a condo to make life easier and finally enjoyed the last few years of her life at Creighton Lodge doing the things she loved: socializing, playing cards with family and friends, doing puzzles, and playing games on her laptop and then IPad.Otillia was a very hard worker, loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great, great grandmother. Otillia will be missed by her children: Gary (Patricia) Gervais of Sorento, BC, Dwayne (Vickie) Gervais of Estevan, SK, Darryl (Pat) Gervais of Estevan, SK, Dennis (Karen) Gervais of Bienfait, SK, Mark (Leona) Gervais of Hitchcock, SK, Marvin (Annette) Gervais of Ponoka, AB, and her grandchildren Lyle (Colleen) Scammel, Collin (Kim) Gervais, Clinton (Jody) Gervais, Natalie (Brad) Gervais, Wanita (Allen) Honan, Shane Gervais, Nicole (Mark) Gervais. Missy (Brian) Lemky, Ryan (Melissa) Rand, Venessa (Darcey) Poole, Aaron (Lisa) Gervais, Chantelle (Tyler) Gervais, Jade (Mike) Grose, Edward J (Felicity) Gervais, Colton (Rebecca) Gervais, as well as numerous great grandchildren, two great, great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Many memories will be cherished by Otillia's sisters, Wilhelmine Ruder, Phyllis (Ray) Phillips; sisters-in-law, Jean Dukart, Mae Breeze, Cecile Friess, Annette (Selby) Porter, Rita Brailsford, Elaine Thomas, and Linda (Harry) Moroz and brother-in-law Arno Schierle. Otillia was predeceased by her husband, Edward Gervais; parents Sigmond and Rose (Bueller) Fichter; parents-in-law, Morris and Gertrude Gervais; sisters, Pauline Wock, Matilda Monteyne; Monica Schierle; brothers, Frank Fichter, Martin Fichter; sisters-in-law, Rose Fichter, Irene Fichter, Louise Frank, Gloria Mitchell, Adele Gervais; brothers-in-law, Martin Wock, Charlie Monteyne, Eugene Ruder, Victor Gervais, John Dukart, Adam Frank, Raegh Breeze, Ray Mitchell, Leo Gervais, George Friess, Jim Brailsford, and Cliff Thomas. A special thank you to Dr. Cormier, the nurses of St. Joseph's Hospital Unit A and Long Term, and to Shelley and the staff at Creighton Lodge for the special care and kindness they showed our mother, Otillia. Due to the pandemic situation, a celebration of life of Otillia will be held at a later date. Those sowishing may make donations in memory of Otillia to the St. Joseph's Hospital Foundation, 1176 Nicholson Rd., Estevan, SK S4A 0H3







