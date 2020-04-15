Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peter Kurczaba. View Sign Service Information Hall Funeral Services 1506 4th Street Estevan , SK S4A 0X6 (306)-634-8233 Obituary

Peter Kurczaba 1926 - 2020 Peter Kurczaba, late of Estevan, Sask. passed away in Saskatoon, Sask. on Monday, March 16, 2020 at the age of 93. Peter is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Rose; his children: Randy (Sheila) and their family, Michael (Meredith), Kyle (Jessica), and Rebecca Kurczaba (Jaden) from Saskatoon, Brian from Winnipeg, Man., David from Saskatoon, and Cheryl (Dave) Rowe and their family, Eric and Aiden from Humboldt, Sask. He was predeceased by his parents: John and Josepha, and his sister Victoria (Vicki). Peter was born and lived his life in Estevan, save for the last nine months when he and Rose moved to Saskatoon to be closer to their family. An avid bowler, he met Rose at the lanes. After marrying her, they moved into the house next door to his family home where he had lived until then with his parents and sister. They lived and raised their family there for over 50 years, moving into a condo only 7 years ago. They made sure that his bowling trophies had an honored spot in their new homes, both in Estevan and Saskatoon. Peter was an excellent provider, working for over 30 years with CP Rail. He retired in 1985. In retirement he often golfed with his cousin, Pete Tokar, and spent most afternoons having coffee with his "railway buddies" in downtown Estevan. Later in life, he and Rose enjoyed bus trips to casinos in Carlyle, Regina and nearby United States. They always enjoyed walking around the Estevan Fair, and when mobility became an issue, they would drive to the fairgrounds and sit in the parking lot watching the activities for a while before heading back home. His family and close friends will remember him for his great love of polka music, especially when played on the accordion. He had a large record collection of polkas that he would listen to on their jukebox style record player. Lawrence Welk and the local TV show "Profile" were a staple for the Kurczaba household. Every summer, Peter and Rose made the trip to Minot, North Dakota to see the Norsk Hostfest. His children and grandchildren will always remember the "Saturday Night Polka Party" he would listen to on a very staticky radio as well as the "Polka Dance Party" blasting on TV. The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at St. Paul's Hospital in Saskatoon that have cared for Peter over the past few months as well as the staff at Preston Park Retirement Village and "Samona's House" care home. Your help, compassion, and understanding are extremely appreciated. Our sincere appreciation also goes out to all friends and family that have expressed their sympathies and prayers. After much consideration, Peter's family has made the decision to postpone his Funeral Mass, due to current health concerns. Interment took place at Souris Valley Memorial Gardens. If friends desire, a donation to your favorite charity in Peter's name would be welcomed. Dustin Hall with Hall Funeral Services, Estevan is assisting the Kurczaba family.





