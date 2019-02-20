Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Randall Fornwald. View Sign

Randall "Pumpkin" Neil Fornwald 1957 - 2019 With heavy hearts, we are sad to announce the passing of our father Randy Fornwald on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at the Pasqua Hospital, Regina, SK at the age of 61 years. He will now join his mother Marian in eternity. Randy is survived by his father Jack and his loving children Angela, Robert and Christine (Kevin). Papa will be greatly missed by his grandchildren Bryla, Cali-Marie, Chayton, Leland and Taylor. Randy is also survived by his brother Brian (Barb) Fornwald and sister Cheryl (Brian) Leptich; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. A Celebration of Randy's Life will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church, Estevan, SK on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Lori James presiding. Please join the family for lunch and fellowship immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in memory of Randy to the Allan Blair Cancer Centre, 200-4545 Parliament Ave., Regina, SK S4W 0G3. Deb Heidinger of Hall Funeral Services, Estevan is assisting Randy's family.





