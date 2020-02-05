Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ray Liese. View Sign Service Information Hall Funeral Services 1506 4th Street Estevan , SK S4A 0X6 (306)-634-8233 Obituary

Ray Liese 1933 - 2020 It is with indescribable sadness that we announce the passing of a loving husband, "father" and "grandfather", Ray Milo Liese at the Regina General Hospital on January 17, 2020 at the age of 86. Ray is survived by his wife Doreen; step sons: Jeff and George (Manuela); grandchildren: Mason, Emma'lyn, Reace and Matteo and his much loved grand-puppy, Chopper. He is also survived by his sisters: Elvera Friesen and Lorna Stubel, and numerous nieces and nephews. Ray was predeceased by his parents: Paul and Theresa (Heinrich) Liese; sisters: Lillian Boyer and Inez (Steinke) LeBlanc; brothers-in-law: George Boyer, Leonard Steinke, Ed LeBlanc, Albert Friesen and Fred Stubel; his in-laws: Joe and Frances Hanna and sister-in-law Daisy Hanna. Ray was born and raised in the Macoun, Sask. area. For many years Ray earned a living on the family farm. After moving off of the farm he earned a living in various ways. He had many fond memories of his years driving the school bus each day as well as on field trips. He owned and operated a cab company in Estevan for several years. For a short while he managed Family Pizza. For the past 18 years he worked as a courier driver. He worked up until a month-and-a-half before his passing. Ray had a kind and caring heart and never hesitated to help out if and when help was needed. He loved unconditionally and for this reason he will be missed so very much. We would like to express our thanks to Dr. Tsoi and the staff at St. Joseph's Hospital, Emergency Medical Services and the staff at the Regina General Hospital - Cardiac Care Unit who cared for him in the short time he was sick. We appreciate all your kindness. In remembrance of Ray, a Funeral Service was held on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Hall Funeral Services, Estevan, Sask. with Blair Hanna officiating. Interment followed in Meridian Cemetery, near Glen Ewen, Sask. If friends so desire, donations in Ray's memory may be made to the Estevan Humane Society, Box 1095, Estevan, Sask., S4A 2H7. Dustin Hall with Hall Funeral Services, Estevan assisted Ray's family.





