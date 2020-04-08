Raymond Chester Holmes May 16, 1929 - March 25, 2020 Raymond Holmes, late of Estevan, SK passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at the age of 92 years. Ray was predeceased by his parents, Chester and Violet (nee Moore) Holmes; wife Mick Holmes; brother George Holmes; daughter Gwen Widenmaier; infant granddaughter Barbara Lynn; infant grandson Car Stein; brothers-in-law, Norman "Tub" Mursell and Joe Gonas; nephews, Norman "Pudge" Mursell and Norman Whatmore. Ray is survived by his daughter Norine (Scott) Stein; grandsons, Rayce and Jordan Stein, DJ (Carmen) Widenmaier-Smith, David (Marj) Widenmaier; brother-in-law Wayne (Margaret) Whatmore; sisters-in-law, Dee (Bob) Mayer, Wynnie Gonas and Betty Holmes; a very good friend Marv Sulley as well as numerous nieces and nephews. There will be a private family interment at a later date at the Frobisher Resthaven Cemetery, Frobisher, SK. If friends so desire, memorial donations may be made to Hillview Manor Activities Fund, 1401 1st Street, Estevan, SK, S4A 2W7. Yvonne Clark at Hall Funeral Services, Estevan assisted Ray's family.
Published in Estevan Mercury from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020