Raymond Neumann 1935 - 2020 Raymond Neumann, late of Estevan, Sask. passed away at St. Joseph's Hospital, Estevan on Friday, March 13, 2020, at the age of 85. Raymond was born in 1935 on a farm south of Frobisher, Sask. to Irma and Robert Neumann. He was raised in the Frobisher area and attended South Frobisher Country School and later Frobisher School. He farmed and worked on oil rigs. On July 10, 1965 he married Marion Severson who was teaching in Estevan. Raymond is survived by his wife of 54 years, Marion; one son Neil; two granddaughters whom he helped raise: Carissa (Jason Taylor) and Chenise (Cody Dea); two step granddaughters: Chelsea and Carlene Minty; four great grandchildren: Paisley, Naomi, Rory and Letty; three brothers: Fred (Lina), Edward and Robert; two sisters: Inga Frank and Linda (Tony) Lindhout; many relatives and friends and his little Yorkie, Meetoo. He was predeceased by his mother and father: Irma and Robert Neumann; three brothers-in-law: Dr. Ivar Kristianson, Marvin Severson and Joe Frank and his mother and father-in-law: Margaret and Martin Severson. Due to ongoing pandemic concerns, there will be no public service at this time. Raymond's family gathered privately for his Funeral Service on March 21, 2020. Interment took place at Souris Valley Memorial Gardens. A public celebration of his life will be held at a later date. If friends so desire, donations in Raymond's memory may be made to the Kidney Foundation of Canada, 1 - 2217 Hanselman Court, Saskatoon, Sask., S7L 6A8 (or online at Thank You We wish to thank the nurses at E.R.N.H., Dr. Tsoi, Dr. Christie and the nurses at St. Joseph's Hospital for the excellent care and concern. Also, thank you to the doctors and nurses at Regina General Hospital. You all made our burden easier to bear. - Marion & family





