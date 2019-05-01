Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Reba Weiss. View Sign Service Information Hall Funeral Services 1506 4th Street Estevan , SK S4A 0X6 (306)-634-8233 Obituary

Reba Weiss 1919 - 2019 Reba Mary Weiss (nee Driscoll) passed away at 99 years of age on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 in the Estevan Regional Nursing Home, Estevan, Sask. where she has lived for the past four-and-a-half years. Her journey home was a peaceful and blessed one. Reba was an amazing and loving mother of one, Gregory Raymond Weiss. She is survived by her sisters, Dorothy Vossen and Ada (Hector) Boulet; her daughter-in-love Linda Nestman; 3 grandchildren: Christy (Chad) Shordee, Shane (Taneal) Weiss and Aaron (Jaime) Weiss; 6 greatgrandchildren: Laiken and Cyenna Shordee, Hadley and Harlow Weiss, Krisjan and Reba Weiss, as well as many nieces and nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews. Reba was predeceased by her husband Ave Weiss and her son Greg Weiss; parents: Charles and Ada Driscoll; brothers: Raymond, Vincent and Richard; sisters: Louise, Ruth, and Fay; brothers-in-law: Lloyd Atkinson, Arnie Vossen and Steve Pylypuk; and sister-in-law Cecile Driscoll. The Funeral Mass was celebrated on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. John the Baptist R.C. Church, Estevan, Sask. by Very Rev. Francis Plaparampil. The immediate family attended the interment at Souris Valley Memorial Gardens, after which a luncheon was held in the church auditorium. Those wishing to make donations in Reba's memory may do so directly to the , 1910 McIntyre Street, Regina, Sask., S4P 2R3. Deb Heidinger with Hall Funeral Services, Estevan assisted Reba's family.





