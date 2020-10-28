Reynold Louis Bert 1962 - 2020 Reynold Bert passed away surrounded by his wife and children at home in Estevan, Sask. on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at the age of 58 years. Reynold was born and raised in Radville, Sask. on the family farm to parents Louis and Jeannine Bert. He grew up in a very close nit family with eight siblings. He owned and operated the Esso in Radville from 1982 to 1990. He later made a career change to financial planning which led to a move to Estevan in 1997 where he purchased Bannatyne Investments. In 2003 he started Spectra Financial where he was well respected by all his clients, many of whom became friends. He was an active volunteer in his community, always willing to lend a hand when needed. He was a member of the Rotary Club of Estevan, and a foster parent since 1994 with his wife. He enjoyed life to the fullest and said he lived the best life there ever was. He was able to enjoy many hobbies such as motor biking, traveling and playing Texas hold'em. Reynold was predeceased by his father, Louis Bert. Left with a legacy of love are his wife of 37 years, Shelley Bert; their children Terace (Rebal) and their children Judd and Jacob, Reanne (Chilo), Kennen (Jason) Kyle and their children Harrison and Piper, and Trent (Amanda) and their daughter Brooklyn. Reynold is also survived by his mother Jeannine Bert and his siblings, Denise (Dick) Bourassa, Evelyn (Ted) Puszkar, Felix (Shelley) Bert, Victor (Celine) Bert, Eugene (Patti) Bert, Annette (David) Bourassa, Denis Bert and Jody (Patti) Bert; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and in-laws. A Private Family Graveside Service was held at the Laurier Cemetery in Radville. Donations have already been made on behalf of Reynold to cancer research. In memory of him we ask everyone to share a bright smile everywhere you go. The family of Reynold Bert would like to thank all their relatives, many friends, neighbors and especially Reynold's co-workers at Spectra Financial for their support during this time. Your sympathy and thoughtfulness will always be gratefully remembered and deeply appreciated. They also wish to express their heartfelt gratitude to everyone in the community who reflected on Reynold's life and shared words of condolences. Hall Funeral Services in Estevan cared for Reynold's family - Deb Heidinger, Funeral Director.







