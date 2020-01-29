Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rita Helen Hawes. View Sign Service Information Hall Funeral Services 1506 4th Street Estevan , SK S4A 0X6 (306)-634-8233 Obituary

Rita Helen Hawes August 31, 1939 - January 17, 2020 Rita Hawes passed away peacefully on January 17,2020 at the Estevan Regional Nursing Home at the age of 80 years. Thank you Mom for raising us to be the adults we are today. Remembering to laugh and do the "jig". We love you with all our hearts Mom. Precious memories of Rita will be cherished by her children; Lynn Hawes, Rick Hawes (Shelley) and Barbara Mullally (Brian). Rita will be sadly missed by her grandsons, Chris, Kyle (Jessi), Tyler (Ashley) and Brenden Smart; great grandsons, Xavier and Kade Hawes. Rita was predeceased by her husband, Ron Hawes; daughter Penny Ann; parents, Alice and William Bradwell as well as siblings, Frank Bradwell, Bud Bradwell, Bob Bradwell, Florence Tipton, Fanny Lee's and Rose Sirret. The Memorial Service for Rita was held on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Chapel at Hall Funeral Services, Estevan, SK with Sandy Dalziel officiating. Interment will take place at a later date. In memory of Rita, memorial donations can be made to the Canadian Diabetes Association. 1400-522 University Ave, Toronto, Ontario. N5G-2R5. Yvonne Clark at Hall Funeral Services, Estevan assisted Rita's family.





