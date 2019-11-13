Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Cyr. View Sign In Memoriam

Robert Cyr December 12, 1960- November 14, 2000 ...Until We Meet Again Those special memories of you Will always bring a smile If only we could have you back For just a little while Then we could sit and talk again Just like we used to do You always meant so very much to our family And always and forever too The fact that you're no longer here Will always cause us pain But you're forever in our hearts...until we meet again Love, Mom & Dad & Family





...Until We Meet Again Those special memories of you Will always bring a smile If only we could have you back For just a little while Then we could sit and talk again Just like we used to do You always meant so very much to our family And always and forever too The fact that you're no longer here Will always cause us pain But you're forever in our hearts...until we meet again Love, Mom & Dad & Family Published in Estevan Mercury from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Estevan Mercury Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close