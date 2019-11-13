Robert Cyr December 12, 1960- November 14, 2000 ...Until We Meet Again Those special memories of you Will always bring a smile If only we could have you back For just a little while Then we could sit and talk again Just like we used to do You always meant so very much to our family And always and forever too The fact that you're no longer here Will always cause us pain But you're forever in our hearts...until we meet again Love, Mom & Dad & Family
Published in Estevan Mercury from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019