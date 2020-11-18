Fichter, Robert John 1928 - 2020 With great sorrow the family wishes to announce that Robert Fichter, late of Estevan, SK passed away at St. Joseph's Hospital, Estevan, SK on Monday, November 2, 2020 at the age of 92 years. Robert will be lovingly remembered by his children: Celeste (Jim) VanDeWoestyne - Justin VanDeWoestyne (Nicole McKim), Cali (Justin) Bernard and Vivienne; Darcy (Pat) Fichter - Byron Fichter and Becky (Ethan) Hunter, Hannah and Owen; Blane (Kendra) Fichter - Cole, Jordan, and Devin; Myles (Glenda) Fichter - Lorin, Morgan and Shayna and Theresa Fichter. Robert will be missed by his sister Rose Seale; brothers, Jake Fichter and Ray (Ute) Fichter and sister-in-law Genevieve Fichter; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Robert was predeceased by Sharon, his loving wife of 53 years; his parents, Rochus and Thressa Fichter; sister Kay Scraper; brother Joe Fichter; brothers-in-law John Scraper and John Seale and sister-in-law Loretta Fichter. A Private Funeral Mass was celebrated at St. John the Baptist R.C. Church, Estevan, SK with Rev. Sathiadas Antony presiding. Interment followed the Mass at Souris Valley Memorial Gardens. Those so wishing may make donations to the St. Joseph's Hospital Foundation, 1176 Nicholson Rd., Estevan, SK S4A 0H3 or a charity of your own choosing in memory of Robert. Hall Funeral Services in Estevan is caring for the Fichter family - Deb Heidinger, Funeral Director.







