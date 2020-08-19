pic Robert John Shaw "Bob Zombie"1965 - 2020 It is with broken hearts that we share that after a courageous battle with cancer, Robert Shaw passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at St. Joseph's Hospital in Estevan at the tender age of 55 years. Robert Shaw, affectionately known as Bob or Zombie had an infectious laugh and a kind heart. If you were lucky enough to be loved by Bob, you knew a pure and deep love like no other. Bob was predeceased by his youngest son Tylar Shaw and his mother Dianne Moracci. He leaves to mourn his loss his two surviving children: Samantha and Kristopher Shaw, as well as his sister Laurie Shaw and nieces: Jodi Shaw and Avery Beatty. Bob also leaves some of his best memories with his special friends who became his family: Tyson Morhart & Dakota Jaworski (Baylee & Nash), Christa & Bart Morhart (Emma), Carina Morhart & Lincoln Wanner (Madison), Cara & Al Kuchinka (Aden & Noah) and Charlene & Tom Elliott. He will also be dearly missed by many other family members and dear friends. We are all lucky that Bob had room in his heart for so many loved ones. Due to current restrictions on gatherings, a private celebration of Bob's life was held in the Chapel of Hall Funeral Services, Estevan. Following this, all were invited to attend the graveside service on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 11:45 a.m. at Souris Valley Memorial Gardens, Estevan, Sask. Sandy Dalziel officiated. If friends so desire, donations in Bob's memory may be made to the St. Joseph's Hospital Foundation, 1176 Nicholson Road, Estevan, Sask., S4A 0H3. Even more importantly, if you are able - the best way you can honour Bob is to donate blood. Hall Funeral Services in Estevan cared for Bob's family - Dustin Hall, Funeral Director.







