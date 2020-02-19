Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROBERT WESLEY HOLDEN. View Sign Obituary

Robert Wesley Holden With heavy hearts the family wishes to announce that Bob Holden, late of Estevan, SK passed away on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the Regina Pasqua Hospital at the age of 63 years. Bob was predeceased by his parents, JT and Willie Holden; brothers, Timmy, Howard and Edward; father-in-law Charlie Gall and brother-in-law Al Phillips. Bob is survived by his loving wife of 38 years Lori Holden and their family, Linda (Rob) Beam (Skyla, Kelsey and Paxton), Tommy Holden (Jack and Wesley), Whitney (Clinton) Wojcik (Leo), Jonny (Allie) Holden (Ari and Nile). Fond memories will remain with Bob's mother-in-law Jean Gall; siblings, Jack (Mary) Holden, Tom Holden, Pat Holden and Bill (Marilyn) Holden; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Judy (Sheldon) George, Darlene (Maurice) Pittet, Pat Phillips, David (Ursula) Gall, Pam (Darcy) Wilkinson, Gary Gall, Neil (Jo Ellen) Gall and Alanna (Brad) Gervin as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Robert Wesley Holden was born and raised in Napinka, MB, to JT and Willie Holden, he was the 6th little brother to Jack, Ed, Tom, Pat and Bill, he was followed by Howard and Timothy. He atttended Napinka School until grade 9 where he attended the Melita Collegiate. He had many fond childhood memories of Napinka. Bob loved his sports, he played hockey (with the Melita Bisons), baseball (with the Melita Beavers), high school football, golf, curling and excelled at them all. During these years he made lasting friendships. He also loved classic cars... he had (and still has) a 1967 Beau Mont convertible, it has lovingly sat in the garage for many years with aspirations of getting it running. He also loved classic rock, or I guess in his day it was just rock, he loved motorbikes and movies, which led to him purchasing the Strand Theater with his brother Bill. In 1981 he married the love of his life Lori Gall. They settled into their mobile home in Napinka where they had their first 2 children Linda and Tommy. In 1985 the family moved to the apartment behind the theater in Melita, where they welcomed 2 more children, Whitney and Jonny. With 4 children needing more space they bought a beautiful lot overlooking the valley on North Main street in 1990. In 1998 Bob's work with the CP rail would find them moving to Estevan, SK. This is where they cultivated many more friendships. As well as continuing his coaching hockey and baseball. Bob became a grandpa in 2003, he has been very proud of his 6 grandchildren, Skyla, Kelsey, Paxton, Jack, Wesley and Leo, and will be watching over those grandbabies to come. Over the years, he has also been very welcoming to other children who have come into the family and always cared for them as his own grandchildren. Bob loved children and held a special place in his heart for all of his nieces and nephews as well. Bob's priorities were being active in his children and grandchildren's upbringing, providing a shining example of giving, loving, kindness, gentleness, generosity and faith. There was nothing more important than family."There are a lot of things we've done right over our years ", Bob found a love for travel and found paradise in Mexico and Florida and wishes for his family to continue to visit his favorite places. "Heavens Draft picks are in and Bob is on his way. There is a lot of people that can do exceptional things in their life, but never have I met someone that was so exceptional in making other people's lives better. Bob was so kind and fun loving, always involved and not just willing to help but going the extra mile continuously. His influence and example left some giant size shoes to fill. A true and genuine man of integrity and honor. Some may say why do the good ones go early and others don't, but the truth is that you don't burn gas if you're not moving. Well Bob was always moving, truly living his life with an amazing balance of sharing moments with the love of his life and family and enjoying himself surrounded by the things that meant the most to him. Never have I seen a more perfect textbook example for an amazing father and husband. A tough guy, a sweet man , honest, true ,funny ,dedicated and more admirable qualities than I've ever known to be in one person. You will be deeply missed and never forgotten. I am proud to have known you, and will do my best to live up to your example, and know that if there was an example of what it is to be loved, respected and cherished in life, ask anyone about Bob Holden." - Rob Beam. We would like to thank the staff of the MSU in the Pasqua Hospital in Regina for the excellent care to my husband and our father. We were impressed with how caring and kind you all were to Bob. A special thank you to the pallbearers; Bob's sons Tommy Holden and Jonny Holden; Sons-in-law Rob Beam and Clinton Wojcik;and nephews James Gerlock and Evan Holden. We would like to thank Deb Heidinger and staff from Hall Funeral Services for making this part of the journey much easier than expected. Also, a thank you to St. Paul's United Church Estevan for the beautiful service held on February 1, 2020, the luncheon was excellent. To Sandy Dalziel for officiating the service, you made it so personal and for that we thank you. We would like to thank all who attended the viewing and funeral in Estevan, and the interment in Napinka, MB. We would like to thank Pat Holden and the community of Napinka for putting on the lunch at the Napinka Drop-in Center. Thank you to our friends who brought flowers and food to the house. A special thank you to Blackburn Oilfield for their huge contribution of food and flowers, and to TS&M Oilfield Supply who supplied the food at the legion. Published in Estevan Mercury from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020

