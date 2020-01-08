Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ron Nick Areshenkoff. View Sign Obituary

RONNIE NICK ARESHENKOFF Ron Areshenkoff, beloved husband, father, and brother, was born on June 13, 1957 in Grand Forks, British Columbia to Nick and Elizabeth Areshenkoff. He was the second of four children. Ron grew up in Grand Forks and enjoyed the outdoors with his friends, fishing, playing hockey, and trying to get out of going to Russian school with his brother, Barry. A passion for hockey began to develop at an early age. What started in a backyard rink would ultimately lead to an NHL arena. Ron began locally by playing 2 years of Junior B hockey with the Grand Forks Border Bruins, at age 15 went to the New Westminster Bruins training camp, and then left home at the age of 17 to play 2 years of hockey with the Vernon Vikings. He played his final 2 years of junior hockey with the Medicine Hat Tigers where in his final year he scored 51 goals, was a league all star, and was the Tigers most valuable player. He was drafted 11th overall to the World Hockey Association New England Whalers and 32nd overall to the NHL Buffalo Sabres. He went on to play four years of professional hockey with Hershey (AHL), Houston (CHL), Buffalo (NHL), and Edmonton (NHL). He looked back very fondly on his hockey career and was grateful for the lifelong relationships that it brought him, whether it be with billets, team mates, opponents, or coaches. Ron's hockey accomplishments continued even after his pro career. In 1981-1982 Ron coached the Grand Forks Border Bruins Minor Hockey team to a championship, and in 1993 won an Allan Cup as coach of the Whitehorse Huskies hockey team. He also won a gold medal at the 1995 Western Canada Shield Championship as the coach of the Yukon Women's hockey team. Ron met his wife, Becky, while playing hockey in Houston, Texas. Ron took Becky out of the big city to small town Grand Forks, and they were married in 1981. Ron worked at the sawmill in Grand Forks, and after approaching his brother for advice on what to do with his life, had a brief stint driving a logging truck, and by brief I mean he could never get the truck into gear so he quit. He then decided they should move to Trail, British Columbia so that he could play hockey with the Trail Smoke Eaters while upgrading his high school education. After living in Trail for a year Ron and Becky moved to Vancouver where Ron completed a 2-year diploma in Recreation Facilities Management. Following graduation Ron worked for the Town of Faro, Yukon and the City of Whitehorse for several years. It was while living in Whitehorse that their children, Corson and Landyce, were born. The family eventually moved to Estevan, Saskatchewan where Ron worked as an investment representative with Manulife Securities and an insurance representative with Spectra Financial. Ron was passionate about giving back to the communities that he was a part of. Whether it be building rinks and running hockey schools in the Yukon, or fundraising for a new arena in Estevan or a new bus in Grand Forks, he was always giving back. Ron was honoured as volunteer of the year by Estevan Minor hockey and has been both President of the Estevan The family would like to send our heartfelt appreciation to everyone who offered words of support during such a difficult time. We would like to send a special thank you to Dr. Sheikh and his office for their compassion and care. It made such a stressful time just a little bit easier. Also, thank you to ambulance attendants, the staff of St. Joseph's Hospital in Estevan, the Pasqua Hospital in Regina, and Boundary Hospital in Grand Forks, B.C. Thank you to Grand Forks palliative care and the staff of Grand Forks Funeral Home and the USCC. Heather Schoenthal, we could never express enough how grateful the family is for having you house sit and take care of the dogs during the many times when Becky was away caring for Ron. If you so choose, donations may be made in Ron's memory to the Estevan Power Dodge Bruins or the Grand Forks Border Bruins.





