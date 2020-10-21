1/
Rose Barabash
BARABASH, Rose Rose passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at the age of 96 years, at the Regina Lutheran Home. She was predeceased by her first husband Emanuel Peters; her daughter Brenda Peters; second husband Pete Barabash; brothers Marcus (Evelyn) Dukart, Tony (Alex, Theresa) Dukart, Adam (Mary, Corrine) Dukart, John Dukart, Joe (Jean) Dukart; sister Minnie (Mike) Holzer; sister-in-law Anne Dukart; parents George Dukart; mother Florence Yoachim; and step-mother Margaret Schnell. Rose is survived by her sons Laverne (Dell) Peters, James (Janet) Peters, and Darren Barabash; brother Frank Dukart; and numerous grandchildren, great- grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. Anyone who knew her, knew she enjoyed playing card games and listening to music. A private family interment has been held at Estevan City Cemetery. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.speersfuneralchapel.com




Published in Estevan Mercury from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2020.
