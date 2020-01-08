Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rose Josephine Hokanson. View Sign Service Information Hall Funeral Services 1506 4th Street Estevan , SK S4A 0X6 (306)-634-8233 Obituary

On the afternoon of Thursday, December 26 2019, Rose Josephine Hokanson late of Estevan, SK passed peacefully into eternal life at the age of 87 years. Rose is survived by daughter, Gloria (Doug) Gee and son Dale (Cindy) Hokanson; grandchildren Heather (Shane Peterson) Gee, Brenden (Jasmine) Gee, Erik Gee, Lauren (Mike) Posey, Kelly Hokanson and Kyle (Cassy Smart) Hokanson; great grandsons, Evan and Derek Gee Peterson and great granddaughter Hayden Rose Posey. Rose is also survived by siblings, John Yaworski (Bertha Moore) and Tillie Chopik; brothers-in-law Wilbur (aka Red) (Judi) Hokanson, Henry (Lynn) Hokanson; sisters-in-law Margaret Fernetti and Shirley Uchacz as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Rose was predeceased by her husband Mel Hokanson; parents Katie (Washak) and Joseph Yaworski; brother Walter Yaworski; sisters-in-law Elsie Yaworski and Edith Hitchens; and brothers-in-law Warren Hokanson, Roy Hitchens, Don Uchacz, Frank Fernetti and Frank Chopik. Rose was born in Goodeve, SK and attended school in Ituna. After graduation, she worked as a telephone operator in Yorkton, SK. She met Melvin Hokanson of Balcarres, SK at Yorkton, SK. They were married on November 26, 1955. Mel became employed with the oil industry and they initially resided in Gull Lake then transferred to Drayton Valley and Edmonton before coming to Estevan in 1956. They were blessed with two children, Gloria (1956) and Dale (1957). Rose was a homemaker and thoroughly enjoyed her duties there. Her favourite (and the one people will most remember) was her baking. Rose was involved with her children's activities including being badge secretary for Brownies and Girl Guides for a number of years. Rose and Mel spent 10 years as caretakers of Ingalls Court, a job they both thoroughly enjoyed. Rose was a member of the Estevan Royal Purple serving once as Honoured Royal Lady. Rose and Mel made many lifelong friendships through Royal Purple and Estevan Elks Lodge . Just prior to Mel's passing, Rose moved to Creighton Lodge where she made many new friendships. A Memorial Service will be held at St. Paul's United Church, Estevan on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. with Sandy Dalziel officiating. Inurnment will follow at the Estevan Columbarium. Please join the family for a time of lunch and fellowship to be held at the church auditorium following the inurnment. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Creighton Lodge Trust Fund, 1028 Hillcrest Drive, Estevan, SK S4A 1Y7 in memory of Rose. Deb Heidinger with Hall Funeral Services, Estevan is assisting Rose's family. Published in Estevan Mercury from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020

