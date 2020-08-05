Rose Linda Walliser 1929-2020 It is with profound sadness that the family of Rose Linda Walliser (nee Seper) announces her passing on July 21, 2020 at the age of 91 years. Predeceased by her husband Ralph and her parents, Theresa and Steven Seper, we are certain that she went peacefully in their arms. Rose "Rosa" was born on March 16, 1929 in Untervart, Austria. At the age of 8, she travelled with her mother from Austria to Canada by ship (The Montrose) to join her father in Bienfait, SK. The community of M&S (Manitoba & Saskatchewan) Mines became their home as her father worked tirelessly to provide a good life for his family. By then, it had grown to include 2 brothers (Joe & Fred) and a sister, Ann. At the age of 17, Rose moved back to Beinfait to work at White's Cafe. As luck...let's say "good luck" would have it, she met the dark haired, handsome, ex-military man of her dreams on July 12, 1946 at a dance at the Bienfait Union Hall. Ralph Paul Walliser walked her home that evening, and the rest is history. They were married on November 15, 1947. Their children, Lorne Steven and Theresa "Terry" Darlene were truly blessed to have had such loving and devoted parents and their granddaughter Callie Tenneille will love and cherish their memories together forever. Rose held many people very dear to her heart and through the years loved every moment together with her family and friends. She often mentioned how blessed she felt to still be so connected to her Seper family in Austria, in the U.S. and here at home, and also to the Walliser clan. She was everyone's Aunty Rose and she sincerely appreciated everyone's continued participation in her life. Whether it was a chat on the phone, a family gathering, singing in the choir, CWL, a card party, helping dad out at "Wally's" Texaco Service, working with her friends at the Estevan Woolco, gardening or preparing a delicious meal, her beautiful energy and smile was ever-present. In August of 2013 Rose moved to Wintergreene Estates in Regina. She had been riding the bus to Regina to play her mandolin with the Regina Mandolin Orchestra and is presently still a member of Friendly Folk. Yes, she played with them at Wintergreene Estates for her 90th Birthday Bash, and was overwhelmed at the 100 plus turnout of family and friends. She expressed "great love" to her bandmates and to all who attended or sent her their love on that day. She was especially proud to sing Edelweiss - an Austrian song - with the band at many performances. She would explain how the Edelweiss flower grew in her yard in Austria, which brought back wonderful memories for her. This gave her incredible joy and she was forever grateful to her Friendly Folk family for showing their love and support to her always. Rose "Rosa" travelled to Austria and to St. Louis a number of times to re-unite with family and was absolutely thrilled to have family visit her in Canada as well. She is now united again with all of her loved ones that have gone before her and is happy. We know this for a fact as the stories are coming in about her last visits to many family and friends this past week. She is happy, singing, smiling - even making perogies with Dwayne. God bless you, Dearest Momma, Grandma, Wife, Daughter, Sister, Mother-in-Law, Sister-in-Law, Aunty, Cousin, Cherished Friend. Angel. You are truly a pure and bright, loving soul who will be forever loved and remembered. Until we meet again. Sing loudly Momma.P.S. Love U More. Due to the current COVID-19 limitations, there will not be a service at this time. If you would like to do something in remembrance of Rose, the family asks that you plant a tree or make a donation to a charity of your choice in her name. Hall Funeral Services in Estevan is caring for Rose's family - Dustin Hall, Funeral Director.







