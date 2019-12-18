Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roseann Nelson. View Sign Service Information Hall Funeral Services 1506 4th Street Estevan , SK S4A 0X6 (306)-634-8233 Obituary

Roseann (Robertson) Nelson 1938 - 2019 Roseann Nelson, 81, passed away at St. Joseph's Hospital in Estevan, Sask. on Saturday, December 7, 2019 with family at her side. Roseann is lovingly remembered by her children: Helen (Ken) Schreyer of Estevan, Gordon Nelson of Estevan, Roy (Dena) Nelson of Katepwa Lake, Sask. and Karen (Dale) Stabenow of Estevan. She will also be missed by her grandchildren: Lori (Trevor), Theresa (Stephane), Graeson, Christa (Nathan), Jason, Steven, David (Leia), Tyson (Kate) and Evan, as well as ten great grandchildren and four great great grandchildren and her brother James Robertson. She was predeceased by her husband Bill; son Roy; parents: James and Lillian Robertson; two brothers and two sisters. In keeping with Roseann's wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no memorial service. If family or friends so wish, donations in Roseann's memory may be made to the St. Joseph's Hospital Foundation (designated to the Dialysis Unit), 1176 Nicholson Road, Estevan, Sask., S4A 0H3. Dustin Hall with Hall Funeral Services, Estevan is assisting Roseann's family.





