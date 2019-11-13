Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Russell Daniels. View Sign Service Information Hall Funeral Services 1506 4th Street Estevan , SK S4A 0X6 (306)-634-8233 Obituary

Russell L. Daniels 1931 - 2019 Russell Daniels, 88, passed away peacefully with family at his side on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at St. Joseph's Hospital, Estevan, Sask. Russ will be forever loved and remembered by his daughter Yvette (Don) Yuzak and grandchildren, Kevin (Jennifer) Wright and their children, Breanne, Brooklyn and Bria, and Stewart Wright; daughter Colette (Terry) Enmark and grandchildren, Kyle (Christina) Enmark and their children Katherine and Christina, and Kane Enmark; daughter Kim (Randy) Fuglerud. His memory will also be cherished by his brother Albert (Irene) Daniels. Russ was predeceased by his wife Elizabeth (Betty); brother Edwin and sisters, Marjorie, Vivian and Marion. The Funeral Mass was celebrated on Friday, November 8, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at St. John the Baptist R.C. Church, Estevan by Rev. Sathiadas Antony. A luncheon followed in the church hall, after which the interment took place at Souris Valley Memorial Gardens. Those wishing to make donations in Russ' memory may do so directly to the St. Joseph's Hospital Foundation, 1176 Nicholson Road, Estevan, Sask. S4A 0H3. Dustin Hall with Hall Funeral Services, Estevan assisted Russ' family.





