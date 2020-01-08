Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Samuel Ropchan. View Sign Obituary

Ropchan, Samuel Joseph June 2, 1943 - Vegreville, Alberta December 14, 2019 - Calgary, Alberta Samuel "Sam" Joseph Ropchan, passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019 in Calgary, AB at the age 76 years. Sam was born on June 2, 1943 in Vegreville, AB. He grew up in Hairy Hill, AB, and in Unity and Estevan, SK. After attending the University of Saskatchewan, he settled in Calgary and spent his work life in the oil patch. Sam was an avid sports fan and news "junkie". Sam is survived by his daughters, Courtney and Kendalle; and their families from Calgary; as well as his sister, Joanna Jack and family from South Surrey, BC. He is predeceased by his parents, William and Katherine Ropchan, and his brother, Eugene. The family will be having a private service to celebrate his life. McInnis and Holloway, Deerfoot South, will be handling the arrangements. Memorial donations may be made to the Rockyview General Hospital whose nurses and doctors cared for him so well these last months. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared and viewed on Sam's obituary at





