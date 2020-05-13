Sheila Dies 1931 - 2020 Our family sadly announces the passing of Sheila Colleen Dies at the Lampman Community Health Centre, Lampman, Sask. on Saturday, May 2, 2020. Sheila was born on the family farm east of Macoun, Sask. on January 27, 1931, the youngest child of William and Janie Dixon. She married the love of her life, John Dies, on January 7, 1949, and lived in Estevan until moving to Lampman in December of 2015. Sheila was predeceased by her husband John in 2004; her son Brian in 1993; her eight siblings and their spouses, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.Sheila will be missed and lovingly remembered by her son Barry (Marilyn) and their family, Nathan (Melanie), and Leah Dies; daughter Audrey (Rolan) Quaife and Audrey's daughters, Tracy (Pierre) Simaika and their children Anna and Lyla, and Jacie Friedrick; daughter-in-law Debbie VanDeventer and her family, Colin (Sabrina) Dies and Melanie Dies; Rolan's daughter Amanda (Aaron) Black and their daughter Arissa. There will be a private family graveside service held at Souris Valley Memorial Gardens, Estevan, Sask. A celebration of Sheila's life will be held at a later date when it is once again safe for us to gather. Those so wishing may make donations in memory of Sheila, to the Lampman Community Health Centre Trust, Box 100, Lampman, Sask., S0C 1N0 or a charity of choice. Hall Funeral Services in Estevan is caring for the Dies family - Dustin Hall, Funeral Director.







