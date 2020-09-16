1/1
Shirley A. Jensen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley A. Jensen 1945 - 2020 Shirley Jensen, late of Estevan, SK and formerly of Lampman, SK passed away on September 9, 2020 at the St. Joseph's Hospital, Estevan, SK at the age of 75 years. Shirley's memory will be forever cherished by her children, Paulann Boulding, Holly (Dave) Tweed, Leroy (Selina) Jensen, Kale Jensen and Gail (Ray) Malloy; grandchildren, Tavis, Stephanie and Trisha Boulding, Chad Jensen, Luther and Michael Waschenfelder, Ashley, Leroy Jr. and Despina Jensen, Liam Kent, Mary (Jon) Orlowski, Terrance Lever (Brittany McLaughin) and Andrew Lever, as well as great grandchildren. Shirley will also be lovingly remembered by her siblings, Wayne (Gail) Biette, Don (Janice) Biette, Wendy (Hartley Bowles) Biette, Allen (Marcia) Biette, Charlotte Huber and Darold (Corrinne) Biette, as well as numerous nieces and nephews and a very special friend Yvonne Allard. Shirley was predeceased by her daughter Barbara; husband Paul; parents, Denis and Evelyn Biette; brother Gary Biette; sister Lareine and grandson Jeron. There will be a private family service on September 12, 2020 at the Chapel of Hall Funeral Services, Estevan, SK with Sandy Dalziel officiating. The interment will take place at the Estevan City Cemetery. Those wishing to make donations in Shirley's memory may do so directly to The Lung Association of Saskatchewan, 1231 8th St E, Saskatoon, SK, S7H 0S5. Hall Funeral Services in Estevan is caring for Shirley's family - Yvonne Clark, Funeral Director.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Estevan Mercury from Sep. 16 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hall Funeral Services
1506 4th Street
Estevan, SK S4A 0X6
(306) 634-8233
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved