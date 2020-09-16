Shirley A. Jensen 1945 - 2020 Shirley Jensen, late of Estevan, SK and formerly of Lampman, SK passed away on September 9, 2020 at the St. Joseph's Hospital, Estevan, SK at the age of 75 years. Shirley's memory will be forever cherished by her children, Paulann Boulding, Holly (Dave) Tweed, Leroy (Selina) Jensen, Kale Jensen and Gail (Ray) Malloy; grandchildren, Tavis, Stephanie and Trisha Boulding, Chad Jensen, Luther and Michael Waschenfelder, Ashley, Leroy Jr. and Despina Jensen, Liam Kent, Mary (Jon) Orlowski, Terrance Lever (Brittany McLaughin) and Andrew Lever, as well as great grandchildren. Shirley will also be lovingly remembered by her siblings, Wayne (Gail) Biette, Don (Janice) Biette, Wendy (Hartley Bowles) Biette, Allen (Marcia) Biette, Charlotte Huber and Darold (Corrinne) Biette, as well as numerous nieces and nephews and a very special friend Yvonne Allard. Shirley was predeceased by her daughter Barbara; husband Paul; parents, Denis and Evelyn Biette; brother Gary Biette; sister Lareine and grandson Jeron. There will be a private family service on September 12, 2020 at the Chapel of Hall Funeral Services, Estevan, SK with Sandy Dalziel officiating. The interment will take place at the Estevan City Cemetery. Those wishing to make donations in Shirley's memory may do so directly to The Lung Association of Saskatchewan, 1231 8th St E, Saskatoon, SK, S7H 0S5. Hall Funeral Services in Estevan is caring for Shirley's family - Yvonne Clark, Funeral Director.







