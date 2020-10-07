Shirley Davis 1930 - 2020 With sadness, the family of Shirley Davis announces her passing at Hillview Manor, Estevan, Sask. on Friday, September 25, 2020 at the age of 89. Shirley will be forever loved and missed by her husband of 70 years, Alan; son Mark (Carol) Davis; granddaughters: Brittany (Greg) Wock and their sons: Jack and Jase and Courtney Davis (Nolan Mack) and their children: Eva and Archer; son Gene (Cathie) Davis; granddaughters: Lauren (Warren) Packer and their children: Ellie, William, Leslie Davis (Warren Smith) and Nicole (Vinny) Huriet and their son Charles; daughter Kim (Mike) Weinrauch; granddaughters: Mandy (Wayne) Nelson and Wayne's sons: Gage, Ty and Jace and Erin (Kelsey) Martin and their sons: Kaylan and Connor. Shirley will also be lovingly remembered by her sisters-in-law: Irma Coller and Ingrid Davis, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents: Richard (Dick) & Ethel (MacKenzie) Coller; brothers: Alfred Coller and Keith (Eileen) Coller; brothers-in-law: Arthur Davis, Charles (Anne) Davis, Perc (Pearl) Davis and Mac Davis; sister-in-law Doris (Earl) Meguire. Due to the current restrictions on gatherings, a Private Family Memorial Service was held on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Knox United Church, North Portal, Sask., with Sandy Dalziel officiating. A public gathering and interment in the North Portal Cemetery will be held at a later date. Those so wishing may make donations in Shirley's memory to the WA WA Shriners Patient Transportation Fund, 2065 Hamilton Street, Regina, Sask., S4P 2E1. Hall Funeral Services in Estevan cared for the Davis family - Dustin Hall, Funeral Director.







