Minchin, Spencer Martin 1974 - 2020 Spencer Minchin, late of Estevan, SK peacefully passed away at St. Joseph's Hospital, Estevan, SK on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at the age of 45 years. Spencer was predeceased by his parents: Earl and Myrna Minchin; grandparents: Alexander and Katherine Minchin and Martin and Mathilda Johner and his brother Randy Minchin. Left with precious memories are his siblings: Michael (Wanda) Minchin, Amanda Minchin, Stuart Minchin, Barbara Alexander and Eldamae (Lance) Dyck. Spencer will be missed by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and his four legged buddy Happy. A Graveside service was held on Monday, July 20, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Souris Valley Memorial Gardens, Estevan, SK with Sandy Dalziel officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Spencer may be made to Special Olympics Saskatchewan, 1121 Winnipeg St., Regina, SK S4R 1J5. Hall Funeral Services in Estevan is caring for Spencer's family - Deb Heidinger, Funeral Director.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store