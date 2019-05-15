Guest Book View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 7:00 PM Trinity-St. Paul's United Church, Toronto , ON View Map Obituary

STEPHEN LYON ENDICOTT Passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his beloved family, on May 4, 2019 in Toronto, age 91. Born in Shanghai in 1928 of Canadian missionary parents Mary Austin and James Gareth Endicott, Stephen graduated from Vaughan Road Collegiate (1945) and from Victoria College, University of Toronto (1949). A political organizer and labour historian with a lifelong passion for politics, people, poetry and music, he was also an avid camper and white-water canoeist. He authored seven books, including Red Earth: Revolution in a Sichuan Village and Raising the Workers' Flag: The Workers' Unity League of Canada, 1930-1936. He treasured his time getting to know the people of Bienfait and Estevan while researching and writing Bienfait: The Saskatchewan Miners' Struggle of '31. The book has become a well-regarded labour history text for universities. Stephen died as he lived, with a profound and abiding belief that we can and will build a just and peaceful world, where each gives according to their ability, and each receives according to their need. Predeceased by his wife, Lena Wilson Endicott (July 3, 2012), he is profoundly missed by his four daughters, Marion, Lorraine, Irene and Valerie, and their families. He is deeply missed, as well, by his large extended family and good friends in Ontario, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, China, and throughout the world. The family wishes to express our gratitude to Dad's caregivers. A celebration of our father's life will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 7 p.m. at Trinity-St. Paul's United Church, in Toronto. In lieu of flowers, donations to Our Times Magazine would be welcome: Suite 407, 15 Gervais Drive, Toronto, M3C 1Y8.





