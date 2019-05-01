Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stephen Peter Griffin. View Sign Service Information Hall Funeral Services 1506 4th Street Estevan , SK S4A 0X6 (306)-634-8233 Obituary

Stephen Peter Griffin 1955 - 2019 Steve Griffin passed away at the age of 63 on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at St. Joseph's Hospital in Estevan, Sask. after a sudden and brief battle with cancer. He will be sadly missed by his wife, Barbra Griffin (nee Schmidt), and his children, Roy, Lisa, Brian and Matthew, as well as his sisters, Connie Griffin and Nancy Griffin and his nephew, Timothy Griffin. Steve was born on May 11, 1955 to Edward and Ruth Griffin (nee Cook) in Kingston, Ont. He was predeceased by his parents, grandparents and several aunts. A public visitation was held on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. The Funeral Service was held on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Both were held in the Chapel of Hall Funeral Services, Estevan. A light luncheon for all was served at the Royal Canadian Legion (small hall), 1317 - 4th Street, Estevan, Sask. immediately following the Funeral Service. Steve was a family man and cared deeply about his family, trying hard to spend quality time with them, enjoying simple pleasures like parks, picnics, fishing and boating. He could climb a tree like a monkey and rescued his boys from the treetops every now and then. He loved to fish. He found peace and serenity out on the water. Steve always worked hard to support his family and was most comfortable working outdoors. He excelled at keeping a gravel crusher running efficiently and appreciated the challenges he faced with his last employer, Ed Turnbull at Turnbull Excavating. He preferred hands on work in the great outdoors. Steve was well respected for his 33 years of sobriety with Alcoholics Anonymous. For him, it was his church and social life; he made many lifelong friends wherever he travelled. Steve had a compassionate and generous heart and will be dearly missed by his wife, children, siblings and friends. Flowers are welcome but if you prefer, donations to St. Joseph's Hospital where he received excellent care or to charities that help still suffering alcoholics such as Pine Lodge Treatment Centre in Indian Head, Sask., or Envision Counselling & Support Centre in Estevan, Sask. would be appreciated. Dustin Hall with Hall Funeral Services, Estevan assisted Steve's family.





