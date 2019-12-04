Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Terrance George (Terry) Brown. View Sign Obituary

Terrence (Terry) George Brown passed peacefully on November 9, 2019 in Victoria B.C. What words might best honour the memory of such a fine man? Terry might say, "Facts. Just the facts". Okay, here they are. Terry Brown: honest, respected, deeply loved, faithful, loyal, patient, strong in both mind and body. A constant source of support for his family, friends, and colleagues. Copious amounts of common sense and provider of wise counsel for any who might need. A true son of the prairie; initially a farmer, then transportation pioneer. A Lake Diefenbaker sailor, with the best first mate one could have: his wife Vera. He was a wonderful husband and father, and the very definition of a Gentle Man. He never had to raise his voice to be heard and all who knew Terry would consider themselves lucky to have had him in their lives. In business Terry was always an innovator; one of the first in Western Canada to implement and promote grain transportation by semi-trailer from farms to elevators to inland terminals, an early adopter of the now ubiquitous large round bales, founder of Quill Transport in the early 1960s, delivering goods to many small towns in Saskatchewan. He was also a gifted storyteller, with insightful truths sourced in the people and events of his fully lived 91 years on this earth. He will be truly missed. Terry was born in Lucky Lake, Saskatchewan. Pre-deceased by his mother Lillian, father Alex, and brother William; his wife of 64 years, Veronika (Vera) Brown (nee Kosior) and her parents Frank and Mary Kosior; her siblings Jack (Phil), Sim (Nora), Val (Kit), Vi (Elmer). Terry is survived by his six children Linda (Ken), Douglas (Fran), Jeffrey (Elena), Beverley, Jennifer (Ron) and Scott (Karla); sister-in-law Monica Romanowich; brother-in-law Leo Kosior; grand children and great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Memorial services will be held for both Terry and his wife Vera, on June 20, 2020 at 11am, at St Aloysius church, located at 17 Woodhams Ave, Fillmore Saskatchewan. After mass, there will be a gravesite internment, followed by light lunch & tea, as a celebration of their lives together. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate any donations be made in Terry's name, to the Kiwanis Pavilion in Victoria BC, for their excellent care of Terry over the past few years.





